GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday afternoon, which sent a man to the hospital.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to Brookfield Apartments off Evans Street to a report of shots fired. One person was taken to ECU Health Medical Center after being shot in the leg. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the injury was not life-threatening.

Hunter said the shooting was believed to have resulted from a fight.

No further information was available as investigators continued to work the scene of the shooting.