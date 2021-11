GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Fire and Rescue Depart confirmed that a fire occurred at Tipp-Y-Toe Spa around 7:30 a.m.

All the surrounding businesses were forced to evacuate. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the shop. Greenville Fire and Rescue are working to find the cause of the fire.

