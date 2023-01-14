GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever.

This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times.

Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes people come and try them out.

“It’s a really fresh take on a restaurant concept, and we’re excited about it, to see what the restaurant’s new look will have on customers,” executive chef Brandon Demeres said.

“Seeing someone’s face light up when they try something I created, it’s the best feeling.”

Seared Chophouse is located at 1909 Fire Tower Road in Greenville.