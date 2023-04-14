GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 35 streets in Greenville will undergo rehabilitation or preservation work next starting week as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Project.

Eighteen streets are slated for rehabilitation work, which will include milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades and pavement markings, the city said in a press release. Preservation work, including micro-surfacing and crack sealing, is planned on an additional 20 streets.

Construction related to rehabilitation and preservation will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although some weekend work may be necessary. This work is expected to be conducted using lane closures, and is expected to be completed early in the fall.

The Greenville City Council in February awarded the $3.389 million contract for the project to Tripp Brothers of Ayden.

