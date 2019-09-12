Greenville substitute teacher wins $1 million NC Lottery prize

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A substitute teacher in Greenville has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off NC Education Lottery ticket.



NC Lottery officials announced on Thursday that Phyllis Moss, who is about to celebrate her 64th birthday, recently bought a “$1,000,000 Win It All” scratch-off ticket at the Duck Thru Food Store, located at 1900 Greenville Blvd. Southeast.



On Wednesday, Moss claimed her prize at NC Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh, and chose the lump sum payment of $600,0000, taking home $424,503 after state and federal tax withholdings. The other prize option was a $1 million annuity that pays the winner $50,000 each year for 20 years.



NC Lottery officials said Moss is the first player to win a top $1 million prize playing the new “$1,000,000 Win It All” game, and three top prizes remain to be claimed in the game.

When she accepted her winnings, Moss said,



“A friend of mine told me something wonderful was going to happen on my birthday this year. I never believed it would be this. It’s an extra reason to celebrate. Wow! Just Wow!”

She said when she realized she had a $1 million winning ticket, she began crying, and “I immediately called my fiancé and told him, ‘You need to pick me up. I can’t drive. I can’t drive. I’m shaking so much.’”

“This has changed my life,” Moss said. “Someone pinch me. This doesn’t feel real.”