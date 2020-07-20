Greenville summer camp teaching campers about film and equality

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Building Hope in Greenville has held summer camps for the last four years.

“First couple of weeks of camp are typically devoted to character education. Leadership development. Really empowering them to use their voice and identity,” said Building Hope Director Atlas Kelly.

For the final week, the camp teams up with a local marketing agency called Buzzadelic, where campers get to write, edit, and film their own stories.

“Teaching kids skills both in front of and behind the camera. Helping them learn to tell better stories,” said Film Camp Producer BJ Emerson.

BJ Emerson (standing right) and a camp councilor talk to campers.

The theme for this year is racial reconciliation, where students learn about creating friendship and love between races.

“With all the racial tension in the world, we provided a safe place for them to come and express themselves,” said Building Hope Director Nyrobi Thomas.

Kelly says he’s so thankful he gets to see these campers grow each year within the program.

“To see them developing their gifting, developing their character…growing in skills and talents…it encourages me in where we are headed as a nation,” said Kelly.

However, because of the pandemic, this years camp was a little different. Kelly said social distancing and masks have been required.

Also, unlike in previous years, donations made this years camp free of charge for campers.

Once the camp has ended, campers then get a chance to show off their art and video work to their families.