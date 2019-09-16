Greenville teacher chosen for unique WWI program

GREENVILLE, D.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville teacher is one of a few chosen nationwide to join an online program to help teachers improve how they talk to students about the people and events of WWI.



According to a news release from Pitt County Schools, Stephanie Noles, a teacher at Junius H. Rose High School, is one of only 114 teachers selected to participate in a National History Day program, titled “Legacies of World War I,” to be hosted online from August 16 to December 16, 2019.



Program organizers said Noles will participate in webinars and discussions with educators from around the world to learn about World War I and its lasting impact.

As one of the selected teachers, Noles receives free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.

Each of National History Day’s 58 affiliates could choose two teachers for this honor and the National History Day program in North Carolina selected Ms. Noles. Affiliates include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and international school programs in China, South Asia, and South Korea.



National History Day Executive Director, Dr. Cathy Gorn, said, “Ms. Noles will learn about specific aspects of the war she can take back to the classroom to ensure this piece of global history is not forgotten.”



The “Legacies of World War I” program is part of an educational partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, National History Day, and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. This partnership will educate both teachers and school students about World War I through a series of more than 100 teaching events nationwide.