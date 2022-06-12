GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville native Asa Thurnau will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday to participate in the 65th annual Distinguished Young Woman National Finals.

Thurnau is one of the 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the chance to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

After she was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina, Thurnau began preparations for the national finals competitions, which included five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression.

During her two weeks in Mobile, Ala., she will participate in team-building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the community through various events and engage in many hours of practice for the three-night competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”

If Thurnau is selected as the overall winner, she will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through numerous appearances. She will also be promoting the program’s initiative of Be Your Best Self.

Thurnau is a 2022 graduate of D.H. Conley High School.