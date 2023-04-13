GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some Greenville residents continue to speak out after the city made changes to one local park where tennis has been played in the past.

Some of the tennis courts at Elm Street Park have been turned into pickleball courts. During Thursday’s city council meeting, a packed house gave plenty of comments concerning those changes. Everyone said their goal was for all players to have the space they need.

A number of citizens in the packed house at City Hall voiced their opinions about the city converting three tennis courts into eight pickleball courts. Among those who spoke included ECU’s tennis coach, Kristin Burgess, a health official from East Carolina University and those who have spent their whole life playing the sport. They each expressed why the Elm Street Park courts stick out specifically saying it was the place for everyone to play since it didn’t require a membership or to be part of a certain group to use.

“The sport itself brought me so much passion for what I’m doing right now and I really feel like it’s important that we come out and show it to them that this isn’t something that we take lightly. We take this very seriously,” said Watson Davenport.

The majority of those who spoke said they want to see tennis courts remain at Elm Street Park while also having a designated space for those who play pickleball, hoping for a win-win outcome.

Thursday’s event was just a public comment opportunity and no moves were made by the Greenville City Council.