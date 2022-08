GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville to host an event for all first responders.

On September 29, the First Christian Church of Greenville will be hosting an event called Blessing of the badges. The event will honor all first responders and the event will be taking place in person and online on Facebook.

The event will last from 12:15-1:30 p.m. and if visiting in person, everyone is asked to wear a mask.