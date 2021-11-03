Greenville to launch new Emerald Express Circulator on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Free transportation throughout the Uptown District is set to begin on Thursday when the Emerald Express rolls into service.

The Emerald Express trolley will make 13 stops throughout the center city from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday. The continuous loop that begins and ends at the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center is designed to provide residents and visitors with convenient transportation to businesses, destinations, and cultural amenities in the Uptown District.

Emerald Express routes (City of Greenville illustration)

A map of the Emerald Express route is included below. Signs have been placed at each stop along the route, and the trolley will arrive approximately every 20 minutes. Stops include the Butterfield Center, Dickinson Avenue, Five Points Plaza, Evans Street, Town Common, the parking garage, the Greenville Museum of Art and more.