GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will be holding three public input meetings on Wednesday regarding the future of its bar ordinance.

A media release states community stakeholders will have a chance to learn more about proposed changes to the 500-foot bar ordinance on Wednesday. The first meeting is at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Two other meetings will be held on Wednesday in the Third Floor Gallery of City Hall, located at 200 West 5th St., one at 1:30 and the other at 6 p.m.

Representatives of the City’s Planning and Development Services Department will lead the meetings to share updates on the proposed changes to the City’s ordinance that prohibits bars from locating within 500 feet of existing bars. Attendees will also be able to share input on the proposals.

Proposed changes to the ordinance were presented to the City Council in October 2021. The Council provided feedback, and City staff made adjustments based on those comments. Staff was scheduled to present an updated ordinance to the City Council for consideration during its May 12 meeting, but the item was continued.

Additional public input will allow staff to make any other necessary adjustments before taking the item back to the City Council for consideration.