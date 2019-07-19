Greenville Town Common Park reopens after suicide investigation

UPDATE: Greenville Police confirm Greenville Town Common Park reopened to the public on Friday afternoon, after a dead body was found in the park on Friday morning.



Police said the death appears to be a suicide, and no foul play is suspected.

The park had been temporarily closed for an investigation after the body was reportedly found around 10:30 a.m. Friday.



PREVIOUS:



Greenville Police said the Greenville Town Common Park will be closed temporarily on Friday as police investigate an apparent suicide there.

According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter, at around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a body was reportedly found at Town Common Park, located at 105 East 1st Street.

Police said the death appears to be a suicide and no foul play is suspected.

Investigators are on scene at the park, which is expected to be closed to the public until at least 12:30 p.m. Friday.