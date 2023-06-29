GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, it might be apparent that some streets are cleaner than usual.

The Greenville United FC soccer team was cleaning litter and debris off of sidewalks on Thursday. The soccer team has partnered with Carolina Chicken and Waffles and Pitt Street Brewery for the clean-up.

The team said this is an all-in effort to promote great character and values on and off the field.

“Walking around, picking up pieces of trash, bottles, cans, cigarette butts, anything really and putting it in these bags, just being a good role model for the kids and the people in the community,” said Soren Russell with Greenville United FC. “We want to help Greenville as much as possible. I’m not from here so I want to leave a good impact here.”

Not only were soccer players cleaning up, but board members of the club as well. To catch Greenville United FC on the field instead of the street, they will play a home game on Friday at 5 pm at John Paul II High School.