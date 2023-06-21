GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you live in Greenville, you may notice that you’re water tastes different.

Officials say not to worry though because it is still safe to drink and use. Greenville Utilities is temporarily changing the disinfectant used in their water treatment process. GUC will be using chlorine rather than chloramines during this time.

“They may experience a little different odor than normal. Chlormaines typically don’t impart any odor to the water,” said GUC Water Quality Manager Anthony Whitehead. “When we switch over to chlorine, they may have a little smell, almost like a pool smell. But it’s nothing that is harmful, it just may have a different odor than it normally would.”

The treatment will last for a few more weeks until July 31.