Greenville Utilities appoints Bethel native to board of commissioners

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Bethel native Ferrell Blount III has been appointed by the Greenville City Council to a three-year term on the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners. He replaces Parker Overton who completed two terms of office.

“I am excited to be a part of the GUC tradition, which has served its customers with dependable services at reasonable prices over the years,” said Blount. “Infrastructure, such as Greenville Utilities provides to the Greenville region, is vital to healthy, growing communities.”

Commissioner Blount is the President of Blount Petroleum Corporation and serves on the Bethel Town Board. He previously served on the North Carolina Board of Transportation as a Vice-Chair, was a member of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and was a member of the Pitt County Board of Education.

He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Liberal Arts degree. He is involved with the Bethel Rotary Club, the Bethel United Methodist Church, and was the Chairman of the North Carolina Methodist Conference Board of Trustees.

Blount was married to his wife, Lynda, for 49 years before she passed. They have three married children (Leighton, Jordan, and Betsy Gray) and six grandsons. He is also an Eagle Scout.