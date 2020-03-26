Greenville Utilities continues Operation Spring clean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean,” from March 29 through April 3, in all areas between Stantonsburg Road and Highway 43 to Greene Street and south of the Tar River.

Operation Spring Clean is Greenville Unitlities annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that GUC customers continue to receive high-quality water.

From Sunday evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to minimize inconvenience to customers.

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes.

GUC says, “Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.”

The system-wide cleaning program will end on June 12.

Call GUC at 252-551-1551 for specific information on the Operation Spring Clean schedule.