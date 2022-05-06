GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean,” from May 8 – 13 in all areas south of E. Fifth St. between Charles Blvd. to Greenville Blvd.



Operation Spring Clean is our annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that GUC customers continue to receive high quality water. From Sunday evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to minimize inconvenience to customers.

During the 13-week cleaning program, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned. Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time. If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear. The system-wide cleaning program will end June 17th. Weekly notices will be published in The Daily Reflector, on GUCtv – channel 35, GTV-9, and posted on GUC’s website, including an interactive map that identifies areas scheduled to be cleaned. We will also share the information on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Call GUC at 252-551-1551 for specific information on the Operation Spring Clean schedule.