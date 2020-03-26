Greenville Utilities opens drive-thru at main office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Construction on the drive-thru lanes at Greenville Utilities’ Main Office in Greenville’s Uptown is complete and the lanes are now open for customers.

Between the Main Office at 401 S. Greene St. and the office at 509 SE Greenville Blvd. (across from Olive Garden), GUC now has seven drive-thru windows open and available to customers Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lobbies to both offices remain closed to customers, so customers are encouraged to use the drive-thrus if they must pay in person.

Customers also have the option of using drop boxes at both locations or conducting business over the phone or at guc.com.

Also, customers who are experiencing hardships during this time of pandemic and cannot pay their bill are urged to call 252-752-7166 and speak with a customer service representative about their specific situation.

Operating hours for the drive-thrus may change in the coming weeks based on customer usage, so customers should check guc.com for the latest hours.