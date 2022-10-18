GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened on Monday.

The spill was reported around 1:30 p.m. as a sewer force main that overflowed near 2900 E. 2nd St. It resulted in approximately 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilling. GUC officials said the spill dumped into a wetland area adjacent to Green Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.

GUC officials said they responded immediately to the call, successfully ending the spill by 3 p.m. Crews were able to pump and recover approximately 3,500 gallons of the spill back into a nearby manhole of the sewer collection system.

“The area adjacent to the sewer force main pipe, as well as affected areas downstream, were treated with a chlorine solution,” GUC officials said in a media release. “In accordance with regulatory requirements, the Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.”