Greenville Utilities responds to wastewater spill in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities has reported a wastewater spill that was reported on Thursday, July 29 at approximately 3 p.m. The incident was the result of a collapsed sewer main line that caused an overflow into a drainage ditch located at 413 Beasley Drive.

As a result, approximately 4,500 gallons of wastewater spilled into Schoolhouse Branch, a tributary of the Tar River.

GUC responded to the location and stopped the spill by 4:15 p.m. The area adjacent to the sewer line was treated with a chlorine solution.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, the Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.