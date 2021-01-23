Greenville Utility Commission to go forward with nearly $2 million pipe rehabilitation contract

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GUC_53804

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities is spending $2 million to repair and replace parts of deteriorating sewer lines.

Engineers say the work will install new linings for nearly 1.2 miles of piping. They point to a study from the 1990s that found corrosion in concrete points where wastewater emptied and formed plans to replace those points.

Work will start around Evans Street and end near Hooker Road, but don’t expect to see any digging. Officials said a process called trenchless technology will be used to “install the liner from manhole to manhole without having to excavate the sewer main.”

A Virginia contracting company will be conducting the replacement project, as they were the lowest bidder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV