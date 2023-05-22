GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County deputies arrested a woman during a traffic stop after witnessing a car law violation on Sunday.

The woman, Vani Phillips, 29, of Greenville, was driving with a concealed .45-caliber handgun that deputies found during the traffic stop. After checking, deputies found that Phillips is a convicted felon and unable to possess a gun legally.

Phillips was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and put under a $10,000 secured bond. She was charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Phillips has since posted bail and has been released.