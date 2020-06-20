Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday with car parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –







Lizzie J. King celebrated her 100th birthday June 20th with friends and family surprising her with a car parade.

“This is just a small part that we could do. We’ve just got to keep loving her the way she loves us,” said her nephew Leander Yarrell Jr.

Yarrell said King has always been a bright light in peoples lives, and is always there when people need her.

King told WNCT she doesn’t have the secret to being 100, but she still feels like she’s fifty.

Happy century Ms. King!