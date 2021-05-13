Greenville man charged with assault following domestic altercation, 1 injured

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man was charged with assault following a domestic altercation.

At approximately 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 9, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2006 Welsh Ct. in Greenville in reference to a domestic shooting incident.

Deputies discovered that a male subject on the scene had been shot once in the abdomen during an altercation between two individuals. The victim was transported by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center.

A person of interest, Christian Briley, 21, of Greenville was interviewed and released by detectives. Following further investigation, detectives arrested Briley on May 12 and charged him with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Briley remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.