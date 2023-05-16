RALEIGH, N.C. – Myra Wilks of Greenville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot.

Wilks purchased her lucky ticket from Kings Convenience on Greenville Boulevard Southwest in Greenville. She matched all five white balls in the May 6 drawing to win the jackpot.

Wilks arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $10.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.