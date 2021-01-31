Greenville woman shares stories of dynamic residents in the city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After 70 interviews, Greenville resident Kate Ker said she’s ready to start looking for more people to add to her list. Her goal is to interview 100 Greenville residents and learn more about their journeys.

“It’s like a time capsule,” said Ker, creator of “People of Greenville.”

Ker immigrated to Greenville from Ukraine 10 years ago. Not knowing any English, she started working towards an education at Pitt Community College.

“I started at Pitt Community College just taking basic ESL classes, English as a second language classes,” said Ker.

She was able to transfer over to East Carolina University and gained a bachelor’s degree, now working towards her masters. Not long after her 2020 graduation, she got a job as a Media Specialist for PCC.

She also decided to pick up what she described as a hobby at the time, interviewing people in Greenville to build relations.

“This project is special to me because I can interview people and meet new people and be a part of this community. So, it helped me a lot to make new friends and really feel like I was a part of this community,” said Ker.

Ker says she has been able to speak to many different people about their journeys. Now she is looking for more to add to the list.

“I am starting a new season of “People of Greenville” at the end of February, and I am looking for new people to feature,” said Ker. “If you feel like your story is special and you want to share your story of success or you want to share more about your profession, please feel free to reach out.”

She said these stories have made on impact not only on her career but in her personal life as well.

“I am also very impacted by these stories because each story has a phrase that shaped me as a person,” said Ker.

She said the project has become a kind of time capsule. Her interviews are marking moments in people’s personal histories.

“It amazes me that all my videos they became kind of like a piece of history. Some business unfortunately closed now and like I said some people moved out of the state, but I still have this episode of a certain time frame in this person’s life, captured and featured and shared,” said Ker.

If you would like to share your story with Ker, you can visit her “People of Greenville” Instagram or Facebook page and send her a message. You can also see her videos here.