RALEIGH, N.C. – For Kendra Brown of Greenville, her vision of starting her own trucking business will come true after winning a $100,000 lottery prize.

“I’ve had it on my vision board for many years,” she said. “It’s great to see it come true.”

Brown, 36, bought her lucky $5 Fire scratch-off from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville. She then took the ticket to her car and started scratching.

“I started seeing all those little zeroes,” she recalled. “I know that when the print is smaller, that’s a big prize.”

Brown has been a truck driver for years and now she’s excited about the chance to start her own trucking company.

“It really is a beautiful opportunity,” Brown said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,602.

