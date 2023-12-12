GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a big project looking to make its way to Pitt County. Officials are calling it “Project Gen.”

It would be an economic development plan for a solar panel manufacturing company to be put in Indigreen Corporate Park on Sugg Parkway in Greenville. According to the Greenville City Council agenda for Thursday, “Project Gen is one of the greatest one-time capital investment projects in Pitt County’s history…”

The agenda documents also show the project could bring 908 jobs with a $ 307 million total investment.

“It’s going to take a lot of employees,” said Marion Blackburn, the District Three Greenville City Council member. “Employees with manufacturing skills, managerial level employees, and these are good paying jobs with about a $52,000 salary per year.”

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved grant funding related to the project at their December 4 meeting. On Thursday, city council will vote on a portion.

“The city council is going to vote on Thursday night on the job creation grant,” Blackburn said. “Through the job creation grant, we set up benchmarks for entities that come into our area and we say, ‘If you meet certain job creation benchmarks, we will have this incentive of up to $100,000 a year.’ It can last for up to five years.”

Blackburn said not only could the project bring job growth but also produce more clean energy.

“Greenville is known for our medical center, bio-tech, so this is the first step in putting Greenville and Pitt County on the map for the green economy and green manufacturing,” she said. “We are getting away from dirty energy, coal-fire energy, fossil fuels. We’re now looking at ways to produce renewable energy.”

WNCT reached out to officials with the City of Greenville, Pitt County and Greenville-ENC Alliance. They each said they were assisting with this project but said it’s confidential and they cannot currently comment on active projects.

Right now it’s unclear if Project Gen has officially picked Greenville for its operations as there are currently other places under similar consideration.