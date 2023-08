GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Youth Bowling League will begin next weekend.

The 14-week league will start September 9 at 11 a.m. It is $10 a week per bowler for ages 5-17. It will be held at Bowlero East Carolina Lanes at 700 Red Banks Road.

For more information, you can call Melvin Chance (973-964-6858) Derrick Manning (646-836-2449) or Craig Lowry (917-642-8218).