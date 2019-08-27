Greenville Youth Council ready to make a difference in the city

The Greenville Youth Council is back in session and they are ready to work!

The Council is run by the City of Greenville and is made up of students in high school. They make recommendations to city council and advocate for youth in the city.

“Taking on a leadership role in the city in a way and it’s helped me with public speaking. For me, I had to speak in front of the city council of Greenville and that was a benefit for me It gave me a new experience that I wouldn’t have gotten in another club,” said Jenna Lee

Members tell 9 On Your Side that they look forward to doing more service activities now that they are back in session.