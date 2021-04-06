Greenville’s 2021 Street Resurfacing Project scheduled to begin next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Work on Greenville’s 2021 Street Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin next week, kicking off a process that will see nearly 11 miles of city streets receive a surface upgrade.

The Greenville City Council in January awarded a $1.2-million contract to S.T. Wooten Corporation for the project. The contract provides for milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvements, and pavement markings.

A total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets are scheduled to be resurfaced. Work related to this project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

