GREENVILLE, N.C. — A weeklong focus on a cleaner community kicks off Monday with the start of the City of Greenville’s annual Spring Clean Up event.

This event serves as an opportunity to promote a litter-free city, as well as a chance for the City to help its residents by providing extra bulky item collection service during the week.

From April 25-30, the City will accept car batteries and tires in addition to the usual bulky items it collects. Those items can be discarded at the curbside, and residents can call the Public Works Department (252-329-4522) to request a pickup.

The City is also encouraging residents to volunteer to pick up litter in their neighborhood or community. More information on how residents can do that can be found here.

City employees will be doing their part to clean up Greenville by participating in departmental litter pickups on Wednesday, April 27.