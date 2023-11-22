GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Awaken Coffee offers hope and changes lives as it offers opportunities for work to those with intellectual and developmental needs.

As they prepare for the holiday season, the business is excited to offer new additions to their menu and events lineup.

The coffee shop is adding a new peppermint mocha and snickerdoodle cold brew in December. The team is also participating in the Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade on a float on Dec. 2 before hosting an open house on Dec. 9.

Members of the team continue spreading holiday cheer and say they love being a part of it.

“It’s like a community. We all have a big comradery. It’s not like you’re working, it’s like your hanging out with friends,” said employee Bridget Kilcoyne.

Mary Carver shared a similar sentiment.

“It makes me feel included. It makes me feel warm and fuzzy,” said another employee, Mary Carver.

Awaken Coffee hopes to spread holiday cheer to many residents across Pitt County. Those interested in getting involved can stop by from Wednesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.