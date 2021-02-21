Greenville’s Citizen Survey now available

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is releasing its annual “citizens survey,” asking people where and how they want the city to improve.

The survey looks at different city departments and offers a way for people to give their feedback. Greenville Fire Rescue had high satisfaction ratings while infrastructure was an area people felt improvement was needed.

“As city staff we will certainly take a look at them and distribute the results to the departments and talk about what people are happy with and what people think could use improvements and make adjustments from there,” said City Spokesman Brock Letchworth.

The survey takes less than ten minutes to complete. You can take it yourself by clicking here.