GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will soon have a new face as its city manager has announced her upcoming retirement.

Ann Wall, who has served as the City of Greenville for six years, said she will be retiring on Nov. 30. She has been with the office since Aug. 1, 2017, and has worked within local government for more than 30 years.

During her time as City Manager, Wall led the organization consisting of nearly 800 employees through some of Greenville’s fastest-growing years, according to a media release from the City of Greenville announcing her retirement.

“It has been a personal and professional privilege to serve the City of Greenville as City Manager, and I am thankful for all of the wonderful people I have had the honor to work with and meet along the way,” Wall said. “We have accomplished so much over the last few years. My career in local government has shown me the value and purpose of municipal work. Our City impacts the lives of residents and visitors each day in many ways. I am proud of our city employees and the work they do to serve our community.”

Some of Wall’s most significant accomplishments include playing a vital role in the establishment of Pitt County’s first-ever, public-private economic development partnership, the Greenville ENC Alliance along with the development of Wildwood Park, a first-of-its-kind adventure park in Eastern North Carolina. Wall also guided the City through the creation of an Engineering Department and a Neighborhood and Business Services Department.

“We are grateful for all of Ms. Wall’s hard work and success that she has had as City Manager,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “She has been a servant leader who has put the needs of the City first every day she steps into the office. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Wall’s tenure in Greenville was not without its challenges as she led the City through multiple hurricanes, a ransomware attack in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic response. During most of her time with the City, Wall provided direct oversight of the Police and Fire/Rescue Departments along with the City’s Public Information Office and the Office of Economic Development.

The City Council expressed its appreciation for Wall’s exemplary service to the City of Greenville in a statement issued Monday night. Upon Wall’s departure, Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin will serve as interim city manager as the Council initiates the process to identify a new city manager.