Local law enforcement bonds with youth through ‘GamePlay’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Giving a new meaning to the word “play” an outreach program by the Greenville Police Department continues to bring positive change and understanding between local law enforcement and the youth.

The initiative brought GPD to Epps Recreation Center to bond with students over a day packed with video games and activities.

The event was called “GamePlay” where the word “play” was an acronym meaning police, life, and youth.

Co-director Kenneth Dale mentioned that the thought process behind the event was to minimize the current challenges that law enforcement face by getting our youth to trust them.

Dale states, “that there are some things that we need to work on but by in large our officers do a great job protecting our community.”

Since the first event back in 2016 showings has continued to magnify showing no sign of slowing down as over 300 attended.

In 2018 GamePlay was recognized from the human relations council of Greenville, by receiving the Best Irons Humanitarian award.

The award recognizes a business that has made Greenville a better place through its commitment to promote social, racial and economic justice.