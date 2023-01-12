GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To us in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina, he’s MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson. To the rest of the world, he’s one of the beasts of the internet and social media.

Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has been dominating social media, specifically his YouTube channel, for nearly a decade. He has over 100 million followers … and growing every day. In 2012, at just 13 years old, he began posting early content on YouTube under the handle “MrBeast6000,” primarily about video games.

His style of content has since transformed social media and the internet in a major way. Now, he gives away money (and lots of it), he has unique challenges and games where people can win thousands or even millions of dollars worth of money, gifts and other stuff. The videos come with extreme tasks or survival challenges but the rewards are stunning.

This image released by Beast Philanthropy Productions shows Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, during a turkey giveaway at Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Nov. 7 2021. The widely popular YouTube video maker has built an unusual charity playbook that leverages his fame and skills with the goal to end hunger. (Beast Philanthropy Productions via AP)

Other times he just vlogs about his daily lifestyle. Either way, people can’t get enough.

Donaldson is also the founder of MrBeast Burger and Feastables. He is co-creator of Team Trees, a fundraiser for the Arbor Day Foundation which has gone on to raise $23 million with the goal of planting one tree for each dollar raised. He is also a member of Team Seas, a fundraiser for Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup that has raised over $30 million.

And it doesn’t stop there. Last November, he announced an exclusive partnership with East Carolina University to provide education to teach people to get jobs so they can work and thrive online in the creator industry’s growing demand for a skilled workforce.

At just 24 years old, MrBeast has:

His most popular video on YouTube, titled “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life” has a whopping 339 million views alone.

The point we’re making is we’re going to do our best to keep up with his life, work and the fun and excitement he creates going forward. Most of the time, we’ll post about a video he’s done. Sometimes, we’ll share news of his philanthropy work. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do this and much more.

So check out WNCT.com, go under “News” and find the “MrBeast” tab. You’ll find past stories we’ve done and, hopefully, as much about the daily life of Greenville’s own as we can create.

We can’t top his amazing work, but we’ll sure try to let you know about it when it happens. He’s been a blast to see, hear and read about so far. Here’s hoping there’s a lot more fun, excitement and good news about him and his work coming our way.