GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lakeside Live is back here in Greenville and is making its home at Wildwood Park. The first concert of the season was set to happen on Thursday night and featured local musician Chuck Phillips.

Organizers of the event said they were ready to host more events and bring people out to the park.

Thursday featured two food trucks on site, Anita’s Authentic Mexican Street Food and Pelican’s Snoballs. Seating is not provided so bring a lawn chair or some blankets if attending.

The entire event takes place under Pavillon at the Park. Greenville Recreation and Parks said that they are trying to utilize the city’s newest park more, and hope to hold more concerts in the future.

“The goal with this, we really wanted to do something for the community out at Wildwood Park. It’s a beautiful park, one of our new parks,” said Stacey Stanley, Greenville Recreation supervisor for special events. “It’s a great fall day here at the park, it’s a beautiful lake area that you overlook, we have food on site, the kids have a playground out here.”

The next Lakeside Live takes place on October 19 with a performance from Molasses Creek. The music on Thursday started at 6:30 p.m.