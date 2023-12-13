GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –If the people can’t get to the park, they’re bringing the park to the people.

That’s the idea behind Greenville Recreation and Parks’ newest addition. They’re calling it the “Rec-N-Roll” trailer, bringing fun to people of all ages. The city says it makes recreation more accessible as well.

It made its debut earlier this month. Funding came from the city and a grant from the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.

Inside the unit, you’ll find jump ropes, hula hoops, different sports equipment, board games and more. Recreation and Parks Superintendent Darris Sawyer said they’ll bring the trailer to fields and greenspaces all around the city.

“We want to get out into the communities, to those that lack the resources. They don’t have much transportation, they don’t have a way to get to the recreation center, so we’re basically bringing a recreation center to them,” said Sawyer.

They say they’ll have an official location schedule starting in March.