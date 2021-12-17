Holiday cheer: Greenville’s own ‘MrBeast’ leaves nearly $1,000 tip for nursing school server at Sup Dogs

This image released by Beast Philanthropy Productions shows Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, during a turkey giveaway at Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Nov. 7 2021. The widely popular YouTube video maker has built an unusual charity playbook that leverages his fame and skills with the goal to end hunger. (Beast Philanthropy Productions via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s own and a famous YouTuber gave a nursing student an early Christmas gift.

Jimmy Donalson, also known as “MrBreast” on YouTube, stopped by Sup Dogs in Greenville and gave his server, Hannah, who is also a nursing student a tip of almost $1,000.

YouTube star, Greenville’s own MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy

The post on the restaurant’s Instagram page says the server has been working with COVID-19 patients for the past six months for free. MrBeast came to the restaurant with a group of friends and rounded up their $65 bill to $1,000, which means that he left a $935 dollar tip.

You Tube star Mr. Beast holds event to give away 10,000 free turkeys in Greenville

On the Instagram post Sup Dogs said “This made her Christmas! He also stopped to take pictures with fans. Just so nice. The guy deserves all the success in the world.”

His YouTube channel has over 85 million subscribers. Donalson’s channel is mostly known for donating large amounts of money or hosting competitions with huge payouts.