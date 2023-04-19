GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is making some changes regarding the public’s privacy.

Those involved in motor vehicle collisions will not have their names released unless they are faced with criminal charges. GPD Chief Ted Sauls said this was a long time coming.

“If the person is not charged criminally, which makes that information public record, then no you will not have access to that,” said Sauls. “We are still going to do everything we can to be as transparent as possible, to put out as much information as we can on the front end “

People who have been killed in car wrecks will continue to have their names released, as GPD said that there is no expectation of privacy at that point.