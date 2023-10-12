GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Music lovers everywhere, listen up!

The Greenville Record Show is back this Saturday. For the first time, it will be held at the State Theatre on West 5th Street in Greenville. Phil’s Music Exchange of Wilson is one of the new groups hosting the event.

There will be thousands of records, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, and memorabilia from music vendors across our state. Organizers say they’re hoping to see hundreds and welcome everyone to the show.

“People who are into music want that physical media, you know? These guys have it all, these vendors have everything you can imagine. Every genre, every format, some guys come out just looking for a filler for their collection. Others are looking for holy grails, you’ll find it all here,” said Phil Sabella, event organizer.

The event runs from 11am-5pm this Saturday. Admission is free.