GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Donate blood and get some money back.

On Tuesday from 2-7 p.m., the Ronald McDonald House will be hosting a blood drive in Greenville.

The Blood Connection will be hosting this blood drive. When a person gives blood, a $20 dollar donation will be made to the Ronald McDonald House on their behalf.

Also, each donor will receive a $50 E-gift card from the Blood Connection and 2,000 bonus reward points as well.

The event will be held at 529 Moye Blvd in Greenville. To register ahead of time, click here.