Greenvlle City Council approves Wildwood development plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A development plan for Greenville’s newest park was approved by the Greenville City Council during its meeting on October 11.

Wildwood Park, located north of the Tar River on the east and west sides of US 264, is set to open its first phase on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Council on Monday received an overview of work that has been completed so far along with a preview of future development at the 360-acre park.

The estimated costs for the first two phases of the park is $24.12 million with the City relying on public and private funding. The park’s primary sponsor is Grady-White Boats.

Elements of Phase 1 that have been completed thus far include a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, a sandy beach area, a 1.5 mile trail, a waterfront camping platform, a parking lot, and other shelter and site improvements. Future development includes an observation tower, a BMX pump track and mountain bike trail, boardwalks, a nature-themed playground, and additional trails and camping platforms.

More information about the development plan was included in the presentation made to the City Council. A copy of that presentation is available here.