GREENVILLE, N.C. — A transformative project that will improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity in Greenville will ceremonially get underway on Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $48.5 million BUILD Project, which includes four greenway and sidewalk projects and three streetscape projects, will be held on Thursday, August 3, at 10 a.m. at 901 West Fifth Street.

The BUILD Project, funded partially through the federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant obtained in 2019, includes three adjacent sections of streetscape improvements along West Fifth Street. The three phases combined are approximately 1.1 miles long and will include pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular improvements.

The four greenway and sidewalk projects included in BUILD are proposed to improve pedestrian and bicycle access and connectivity between employment hubs, public recreational and educational sites, healthcare facilities, downtown, the East Carolina University campuses, and the 10th Street Connector.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the ceremony, while on-street parking will also be an option.