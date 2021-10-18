Groundbreaking to be held Tuesday for new fire station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Construction on a seventh fire station in the City of Greenville will begin soon, and city officials are kicking things off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. at 4170 Bayswater Road. In addition to the groundbreaking, the City will also officially dedicate the nearby open space known as Lake Firetower in honor of Parker and Becky Overton and Harvey and Brenda Lewis.

The Overton and Lewis families played a pivotal role in helping the City complete a land exchange for the fire station’s new location, which provides more space for additional City facilities than the previous location on Bayswater Road.

Fire/Rescue Station 7 will help the City provide shorter response times to a growing area. The building is a one-story design, totaling 13,583 square feet. The station will include three drive through lanes in its apparatus bay, seven private bedrooms, and it will feature a clean design that separates potential contaminants from the living areas to minimize the risk of exposure in the station. A 25-person training room is also included in the design.

Directly across from the new fire station will be Lake Firetower, which includes a small body of water surrounded by a half-mile walking track, multiple benches, and a gazebo. The land was donated to the City as part of the land exchange. The Overton and Lewis families installed the walking track.

The fire station is expected to take between 18 and 24 months to complete. The cost of the station is approximately $7.4 million.