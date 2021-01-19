Group at ECU studying impact of e-cigarettes

GRENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s still a lot we don’t know about how e-cigarettes affect us. A group at East Carolina University is trying to fill in the gaps.

The group is taking a close look at what happens when people vape inside of their vehicles. Researchers say e-cigarette users told them they like vaping instead of smoking actual cigarettes because it doesn’t make their vehicle smell.

E-cigarette users also don’t worry as much about the effects of second-hand smoke on others in their vehicles. The group is testing that theory with the help of a three-year grant from the National Institute of Health.

“People are now making a choice to vape inside of vehicles, to vape inside their homes and vape around children, so this is something we need to understand more about,” said Dr. Eric K. Soule with the ECU Department of Health Education.

Professors believe the project is a great opportunity for ECU undergraduates to get real-world research experience.