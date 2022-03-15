GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One local organization is speaking against a rezoning of an area in northwest Greenville that could allow for crypto mining.

The group, NOTRA (North Of The River Association), is made up of Greenville residents who live north of the Tar River. Recently, the group expressed concerns about the data mining facility including environmental impacts and its possible location.

“I am supporting to say no to the crypto money because it’s not a good business,” said Vivian Kennion, a member of NOTRA. “It’s not a good industry to be in our neighborhood, and I have a passion for the children of Wellcome Middle School.”

Officials with the City of Greenville said they respect the concerns of all residents, but city staff has yet to receive any submissions related to data mining within the city, adding that any submissions would need to meet several associated standards in order to be approved.