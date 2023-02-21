GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event will take place on Feb. 28 to help make Greenville a little bit freer of litter.

ECU Sustain is hosting an event called “Town Creek Culvert Litter Cleanup” in Greenville. It will be held from 2-3 p.m. The event encourages you to wear boots or old sneakers that you can get dirty. The group will provide gloves, pickers and bags.

The work will begin behind the Willis Building, located at 300 East 1st St.

The Town Creek Culvert drains stormwater from the Uptown Greenville area, beginning near West 9th Street and Ficklen Street. It continues to its outlet between Reade Circle and South Summit Street, according to the City of Greenville.

For more information and free registration, click here.